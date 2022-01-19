Howard Vincent Campagna, 86, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of January 2, 2022.

Born September 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Vincent J. and Doris L. (Orr) Campagna.

On June 14, 1958, he married the love of his life, the former Barbara Reagle.

Howard proudly served in the United States Army for two years during the Peacetime era.

Howard studied undergrad at Clarion University and graduated from Slippery Rock University with a Master’s degree in Education.

After graduating, he spent 32 years teaching fifth grade for the Franklin Area School District.

In 1997, he retired from the classroom.

Howard’s love for teaching did not stop at the school doors, he also enjoyed teaching the children at church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar and taught children how to play the instrument.

He enjoyed running in the Franklin “Pepsi races”, playing golf, and exercising.

He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife; his sons, Steven C. Campagna and his wife, Jennifer of Goshen, IN and Joshua J. Bignell and his wife, Erin of Washington, PA; his grandchildren, Eric Campagna and his wife, Brittany of Columbia, TN, Elise Campagna of Kansas City, MO, Anthony Campagna of Brooklyn, NY, Benjamin Bignell and Elijah Bignell both of Washington, PA; his four great-grandchildren Carter, Cohen, Ila, and Lena Campagna of Columbia, TN; as well as his sister-in-law, Patty Campagna of Fayetteville, NC.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and his brother, James E. Campagna.

Family and friends will be received on January 22, 2022 at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Funeral services for Howard will be held on January 22, 2022 starting at 3 pm at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323, with Pastor Darrell Greenawalt and Pastor Sam Wagner, officiating.

Howard’s funeral service will be livestreamed from www.christchurchfranklin.com then click on the livestream button to view.

Howard Campagna will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Howard’s honor to the Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1151, Franklin, PA 16323, Directed to Local Food Ministry.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences or for further information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

