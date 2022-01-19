‘It Has Just Been Unbelievable’: County Real Estate Market Booms During Pandemic

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Driven by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, low interest rates, and a low inventory of housing, local realtors say the real estate market in Clarion County has never been stronger.

These variables combined have driven the average selling price of houses in the county up by almost $42,000.00 since 2019, according to data from the Allegheny Valley Board of Realtors.

Meanwhile, the average days on the market for houses in the county has gone down to 160 days, 37 fewer than in 2019.

“Once we hit the green phase and opened up again, it has been just unbelievable,” said Greg Smathers, owner of Smathers Real Estate in Clarion, about the three-tiered phase system implemented by the state last year to reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns. “In combination with low-interest rates, it’s made our real estate very desirable.”

Smathers explained COVID-19 lockdowns drove many people from large cities to the countryside, seeking more space in rural areas.

“That was the initial thing,” he said. “Now it’s low-interest rates. And, another thing that’s starting to kick in now, people that were working in large office buildings all of the sudden realized, and their employers realized, they could work remotely if they had a good computer and a good internet connection. So, homes were more important, and being located in a big city is not quite as important.”

Sal Mazzocchi, of Mazzocchi Realty in Clarion. reported seeing the same trends.

“I think it’s completely because if they can work from home, they don’t have to be close to drive to their jobs for the day. We saw a lot of the rural inventory vanish as a result of that,” Mazzocchi said.

He also noted he has seen a healthy amount of young families looking to buy their first home.

Demand is also being driven by low-interest rates. Smathers said he believes rates will start increasing by February, and that they will significantly impact home sales.

“That will probably be the single biggest impact, but it will probably take a while for it to happen in our area because of the other things,” he said, “…getting to work remotely, not having to deal with eight lanes of traffic to get to work, crime.”

According to Mazzochi, while increased interest rates will affect the local real estate market, it will not be drastic.

“What we have right now, it’s very good. If the rates go up a point or two, I don’t see it affecting sales that much. It might affect value, but I don’t think it will affect demand for new housing. When rates go up, it’ll be something I believe buyers will accept and still move forward with,” he said.

Although interest rates are uncertain, what is certain is the selling price of homes in Clarion County has increased during the pandemic, said both Smathers and Mazzocchi. The numbers reflect this.

According to the Allegheny Valley Board of Realtors, from January 6, 2019, to January 6, 2020, the average selling price of a house in Clarion was $107,343.00. In 2020, it was $118,012.00 and in 2021, it was $149,224.00.

“There’s a real chance that sellers could underprice their property,” said Smathers. “And, that’s never happened since I’ve been in business in Clarion. Since 1986, there’s never been a time where a seller could maybe price their home a little higher at what the market thought and still get offers.”

“Right now, it’s not so much geared towards buyers,” said Nate Forrest, from Forrest Property Solutions in Corsica. “If a house or any property is priced appropriately, in most cases you can anticipate multiple offers. A lot of times, things are going over asking and that puts buyers in an interesting situation. Because in most cases for buyers, if you make a good, solid offer, a lot of times you’re going to get the house.”

Forrest said the high demand has also affected the price of camps.

“A $30,000.00 one maybe two or three years ago will go for 60 because of the higher demand. People were stuck in the city and were unable to do what they usually do,” he said.

Another factor affecting prices, as noted by the three realtors, is the low inventory of housing in the area.

“There’s very little new construction,” said Mazzocchi. “The cost of new construction has escalated a lot. That, in it of itself, has affected the value of existing homes.”

“The low inventory does not help with the prices,” said Forrest, “especially if you have something nice. When inventory is low like this, sellers are going to try and take advantage of that as much as they possibly can.”

