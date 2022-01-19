Middle School for Clarion Area? Philosophical Discussion on What’s Best for Kids.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The idea of a Clarion Area Middle School was not prompted by a single incident but has been under discussion for nearly a year by the administration, according to Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Questions were recently raised during a Clarion Area School Board work session.

Sixth-grade students would be included in a middle school comprised of grades six, seven, and eight at an existing wing of the Clarion Area High School building on Liberty Street.

“We’re not in a crisis or a catastrophic situation needing to get rid of staff or close a building which is kind of nice,” explained Carrico. “It’s a philosophical discussion on what’s best for kids.”

“We’ve been looking at it administratively and with targeted conversations with guidance and the classroom teachers for probably a year now,” Carrico said. “We’re getting to a point where we’re getting very comfortable recommending that we should move forward to a middle school model.”

Carrico said the discussions prompted additional discussions, and the idea was also shared with the school board, but the concept is still being reviewed.

“We haven’t gone to the parents yet, and we haven’t met with our faculty yet,” said Carrico on Wednesday morning in an interview with exploreClarion.com. “Administratively, we have said we recommend this, and we think it’s a good idea. That was it.”

The middle school would be housed in the old, original high school wing that included a central office. Sixth, seventh, and eighth grade would be housed in the wing. Students would be segregated, and there would be no intermingling with the senior high students.

“Interaction would be very little and not include classes scheduled with senior high kids, or they wouldn’t eat lunch with the senior high kids, and stuff like that.

“It’s best to have these kids in a middle school model. As opposed to having 11- and 12-year old’s in an elementary school, you would have them in the middle school. We can accomplish that simply because we have physical planned space, and we can pull it off.”

The administration is trying very hard to use existing infrastructure for the wing, according to Carrico. Special classes, basically art, music, health, physical ed., tech, industry, and industrial arts would be included. The three sixth-grade teachers would be transferred to the new wing.

“We’re trying to use all of that the best we can in-house. We will see, and that’s the goal, but we’re not making promises.”

Carrico said the process for the wing is for the administration to say it recommends such a program.

“We’ll talk to the board one more time in February and pending approval at that point, we’ll start our deep-drill with like faculty, start hammering out minutiae and in-depth schedules. We’ll spend all spring working on those items.”

According to Carrico, there’s no doubt in his mind that the arrangement is the best for sixth-grade students.

“We believe it’s going to benefit the sixth grade tremendously…academically, socially, and emotionally. That’s why we’re doing it; we think it’s a good move for the 11- and 12-year-old’s to be with 13- and 14 year old’s, as opposed to being in a building that’s really designed for third grade and fourth grade.”

Reorganization and enhancement of the guidance counselor office will include a separate counselor for grades six through eight.

“The kids will get options like e-sports and clubs and activities. Teachers for the middle school grades can work together on academics. That’s what’s driving our thoughts.

“We met yesterday with the elementary folks, and it was very cordial and some good points were made. I meet with the parents next week and (will) share a PowerPoint presentation.”

