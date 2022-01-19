Richard L. Schimp, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his residence.

Born on January 12, 1948, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Margaret Jane (DeGarmo) Schimp, Jr.

He served his country in the US Army and was involved with Operation White Coat.

He worked as a truck driver and a machinist for Miller Welding and Rola Jensen.

He is survived by his son, Richard L. Schimp. Jr. of Fairmount City, two grandchildren, Keyauna Schimp and Devin Schimp, a brother, Robert Schimp of Tennessee, and a sister, Lila Deapen of New Bethlehem.

Richard’s wish was to be cremated.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

