Ronald E. Johnston, Rimersburg, of 63, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1958, in Butler, PA, the son of Joe Johnston and Catherine “Tootie” Curry,

Ronald was a heavy equipment operator for Snyder Brothers.

He enjoyed hunting and attending his grandkids football games.

He loved watching the Steelers, especially with his granddaughter, Abby and they would always argue over who was going to win.

Ronald will be lovingly remembered as a hard worker, who never missed worked.

His memory will be cherished by wife, Cathy (Crissman) Johnston, whom he married on July 1, 1987; his son Steven Johnston of Rimersburg; his step-sons, Jody Ganoe and wife, Tammy of Fairmont City and Tim Ganoe of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Thomas, Mya, Jason, Gavin, and Abby; and his brothers, Joe Johnston and wife, Karen of New Bethlehem, Scott Johnston and wife, Gloria of Rimersburg, and Jim Johnston and wife, Cindy of Parker.

Ronald was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Ray Johnston; and his sister, Kathy Klingensmith.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Tim Shimmons officiating.

Interment will be Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ronald’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

