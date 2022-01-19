Sligo Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge Following Arrest for Fentanyl

CLARION CO., Pa. (ETY) – A Sligo man recently pleaded guilty in court to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm following an investigation into a parole violation.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, January 12, 25-year-old Sky Alexander Hoffman pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, a first-degree misdemeanor.

As a result of a plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

His sentencing is scheduled for February 16 at 9:00 a.m.

The charges stem from a CNET investigation into a parole violation in June of last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, CNET was contacted by Clarion County Adult Probation on June 7, 2021, to investigate after Sky Hoffman failed a drug test.

The complaint states that probation officers found a loaded .357 revolver and wax stamp bags of suspected fentanyl in a backpack belonging to Hoffman, and a search warrant was then applied for and granted for his residence.

A subsequent search found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials, “owe sheets,” a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, ammunition for several different calibers of firearms, and a white plastic tub containing stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to a known witness who reportedly stated that Hoffman had brought the gun home several days prior and had said he received it from “a friend’s cousin.”

A check of the serial number on the gun found that the gun had been reported stolen to the Pennsylvania State Police, the complaint notes.

Police also applied for and were granted a search warrant for Hoffman’s cell phone.

A search of the phone then found several messages between Hoffman and numerous other individuals detailing drug transactions. A message was also found detailing how Hoffman would leave his gun with a known individual as collateral during a drug transaction, the complaint states.

Hoffman was then interviewed and reportedly admitted the gun and the fentanyl belonged to him. He told police he knew who the legal owner of the gun was but would not discuss its stolen status, the complaint indicates.

Hoffman told police that he had been selling fentanyl because he needed the money and “the price he could get meth for was too high,” the complaint continues.

The complaint also notes a criminal history search found that Hoffman is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A preliminary hearing for the case was held on July 27 at 2:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffery C. Miller presiding.

