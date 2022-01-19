 

Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship Accepting Applications

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

182943444_10160183712774368_4071102729015056156_nThe Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2022 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.

The honorees shall be chosen from the 2022 graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana County, or the graduating class of a cyber school or home school.

Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be scholars exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership, and accomplishments throughout their high school careers.

This scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000.00 towards post-secondary education.

Applications are due April 15, 2022, and can be found at www.aicdac.org.

For more information and submission, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong-Indiana- Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission 724-354-2746 extension 302, on the AICDAC website at www.aicdac.org, or your high school guidance office.


