CCHA: Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program & Emergency Rental Assistance Program Update
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority, introduces Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program while continuing to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Clarion County Housing Authority has begun administering the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program (ERAP-2). Very similar to the ERAP program ERAP-2 eligibility requires that the applicant has experienced a financial hardship of any kind. The financial hardship does not have to be related to COVID.
CCHA continues to successfully administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). CCHA has distributed 60% of funding. The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The following details are applicable for both programs:
– We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
– We can also pay for future rent in three months increments.
– We can assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
– We can also assist with other housing costs.
CCHA continues to encourage people to reach out to us, and we will review the assistance on a case-by-case basis.
A landlord or a tenant can apply for the renter’s benefits. Landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get that process started.
Eligibility based on:
– 2020 household gross income or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to date of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area. Individuals below $36,350.00 or a family of four at $51,900.00.
– Applicants have to be Clarion County residents.
Interested people are encouraged to give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910 ext. 115.
More information is available on our website: clarionhousing.com
Online applications can be found at: compass.state.pa.us
More information is available at: https://www.phfa.org/haf/
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority
