Superload Set to Move through Region Tonight

RIDGWAY, Pa. – Starting late today, January 19, a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania is expected to leave Elk County and travel through portions of Forest, Clarion, and Venango counties.

After being delayed due to the weather, the transport will continue its journey after 10:00 PM today. It will travel from Route 948 in Ridgway, Elk County to Route 66 in Marienville, Forest County, to Route 322 in Shippenville, Clarion County into Venango County.

From there it is expected to travel on Route 62 in Venango County to Route 173 in Mercer County to Interstate 80 to Ohio, as part of a more than 400-mile journey across the state. The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.

According to PennDOT officials, the superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 23, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The superload travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers should remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

