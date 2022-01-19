 

Three People Injured in Shooting at Clearview Mall

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police,Car,At,Night,,Lights,Flashing,In,SeoulBUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Three people were injured on Tuesday evening in a shooting at the Clearview Mall in Butler.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on January 18 in the area of the Rural King parking lot.

Butler-based State Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of multiple shots fired.

Police say through investigation, it was discovered that 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril, of Butler, fired numerous rounds at three victims during an altercation in the parking lot.

The victims are listed as a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and a known juvenile male, all of Butler, Pa.

Police say all three victims suffered minor injuries.

According to the release, police are treating the incident as an attempted homicide.


