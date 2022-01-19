Clarion County Native Shifts Cities Then Careers to Pursue Business Career in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – For Clarion County native Antonio Troese, working with data and numbers has always been his strong suit.

A 2018 graduate of Westminster College with a degree in Engineering Physics with a Mathematics minor, Troese has shifted industries from engineering to use his math skills in business.

After nearly five years with Kratos Defense and Security Solutions in Maryland, Troese recently accepted a job in Pittsburgh with Continuum Capital Advisors. Previously, he had made the move to work remotely for Kratos which allowed him to move to Cranberry Township to be closer to his family and friends while still completing his work.

When asking the Clarion County native what inspired him to pursue a career using math and physics, he talked about his high school physics teacher, Mr. Brian Burford.

“He was the first one to tell me about my potential in math and physics,” explained Troese. “I was really enjoying his class and the work we were doing. I didn’t really know what I wanted to go into, but engineering seemed cool and like a promising field to go into.”

Troese graduated from Clarion Area High School in June 2014 and headed to Westminster College to continue to study math and physics while continuing his career in football. Troese was a solid basketball and football player for the Bobcats who had opportunities to play both basketball and football in college; however, he pursued football because of the team success he was a part of and the fun he had playing at Clarion.

After one season, he decided it was time to pursue other interests at Westminster as he quickly became involved with intramural athletics. Stepping away from athletics at the varsity level allowed him to grow closer with many more of his peers at Westminster, including several professors who allowed him to do research with them and even wrote him letters of recommendation.

The summer between his junior and senior year of college is when he first worked for Kratos.

He began his career there as an Engineering Technician intern before being hired as a full-time electrical engineer in June 2018. In these roles, he was involved in launching vehicles and rockets in the atmosphere for experimentation. Kratos is contracted by the United States Navy to help emulate enemy ballistic missiles.

While this job served a great deal of importance, he decided that working with people and in the business world was a career better suited for him. At Kratos, he then earned the opportunity to become a Program Manager Analyst that forecasted, budgeted, and created proposals for different testing projects. It was a role that was much more aligned with where his interests are, but his time at Kratos will soon end to work in investments and wealth management.

His new role will allow him to use his knowledge in building portfolios and investing in mutual funds to assist clients in their wealth management. Along with this, he will study to become a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) or a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) in the future. For now, he is focused on gaining the experience to help impact people’s investment decisions.

“I am going to be learning more about trading operations for different portfolios people have, will meet with clients to fit whatever needs they may have, and I’ll do research on mutual funds and some ETF’s (exchange-traded funds),” said Troese.

While life leaves less time for sports to this day, Troese is hopeful to continue staying involved in basketball in particular once he settles into a new job and a new city. When living in Maryland, he was involved in several recreation basketball and flag football leagues. Basketball, in particular, is the sport he is most interested in getting involved in, as he hopes coaching could someday be in his future.

His love for basketball really started when he became part of the Rising Stars of Clarion AAU basketball organization in its first year. Before joining the organization, he recalled playing just a few seconds of his first regulation basketball game in the fourth grade. After several years working with Rogers Laugand and various other coaches, he became one of the top players in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference (KSAC) as an upperclassman.

“Rogers Laugand is who I credit most for shaping me into the athlete I became,” Troese said. “I would not nearly be the player and the person I am today without him.”

Troese was also quick to mention his parents Jan and Rick Troese, who were the people who helped set a solid foundation for him as a person. Alongside his parents, his girlfriend, Haley Smith, has supported him in everything he does.

The Clarion Bobcats football program from youth all the way to the varsity level also were outstanding role models. Troese is thankful to have been around as the program helped him to get to the next level as a college athlete.

Now back in his home state, Antonio Troese has now successfully shifted industries and cities to help him grow as a professional while being closer to the people who helped shape his life the most. Being from a small town and attending a small college will serve him well, as he has already proven he can build solid relationships. The only difference is now, he will do so for a living.

