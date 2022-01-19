Vehicle Catches Fire on Route 208

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle caught fire on State Route 208 on Sunday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, on State Route 208/Emlenton Clintonville Road, just east of Bell Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 25-year-old Dustin K. Cyphert, of Kennerdell, was operating a 2006 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup traveling westbound on Emlenton Clintonville Road when, due to powertrain equipment failure, the vehicle’s undercarriage ignited.

The vehicle continued traveling approximately 100 feet then rotated counterclockwise and stopped, straddling the centerline of the roadway. Cyphert was then able to immediately extinguish the fire with snow.

Cyphert was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for an inspection violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.