 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Catches Fire on Route 208

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle caught fire on State Route 208 on Sunday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, on State Route 208/Emlenton Clintonville Road, just east of Bell Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 25-year-old Dustin K. Cyphert, of Kennerdell, was operating a 2006 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup traveling westbound on Emlenton Clintonville Road when, due to powertrain equipment failure, the vehicle’s undercarriage ignited.

The vehicle continued traveling approximately 100 feet then rotated counterclockwise and stopped, straddling the centerline of the roadway. Cyphert was then able to immediately extinguish the fire with snow.

Cyphert was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for an inspection violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.