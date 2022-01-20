 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

