A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

