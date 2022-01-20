Bad Break for Five-Year-Old Brought First Television to Clarion Hospital in 1956

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It was 1:00 a.m. when Debbi Kaltenbach recently sat in the emergency room at Clarion Hospital. It was busy, but the only sounds were related to technology and came from machines in the cubicles.

(Pictured above: Five-year-old Debbi Kaltenbach back in 1956.)

She smiled as she looked around, and she thought about how much technology had changed over the years from 1956 when she was a five-year-old patient in the little yellow brick hospital at the end of Seventh Avenue in Clarion.

The smile continued.

After all, she knew she played a small part in technology changes because she was the first person to ever have a TV in Clarion Hospital.

“When I was five years old, I was in a car accident and had a broken leg,” explained Kaltenbach. “Like all five-year-olds, my attention span was short, and I constantly tested the nurses to bring me this toy or that toy. One day, I became impatient waiting and tried to reach a toy that was behind me. In doing so, I pulled the whole weight system with my leg onto the floor. I hung on to the sheets yelling until someone arrived to help me.

“After that fiasco, the setup for my leg was changed to a bar that hung in the air, and like any five-year-old, I took advantage of it. I felt like a monkey on a trapeze. After a few months and new x-rays, we found that the leg grew crooked and would have to be broken again. With the additional time to heal, it was certain that I needed something concrete to keep me busy and out of the nurse’s hair.”

Hospital administrators and her family decided a television would amuse her. The only problem was that hospitals didn’t have televisions, and reception in the days before cable or streaming was spotty, to say the least.

“My father, Harold Heffner, climbed up on the hospital roof and put up an antenna and connected all the lines. I couldn’t wait until they turned it on. My very own television to watch whatever I wanted.”

It worked.

(Pictured above: A stuffed bear and a television helped recovery.)

Not only did Debbi watch it, but everyone in her ward came and watched with her.

“It was the answer to everyone’s prayers. Isn’t it funny how things come about?”

Something everyone now expects to see in their room, along with sounds and beeps from machines and technology monitoring their well-being, was nearly a “miracle” in 1956.

For the record, the antenna back then only brought in two stations from Pittsburgh and one from Johnstown.

Her favorite TV star was Sheri Lewis and Lamb Chop puppet. Lamb Chop was introduced on Lewis’s guest appearance on Captain Kangaroo in March of 1956. Lewis also had Charlie Horse, Hush Puppy, and Wing Ding and would also star on her television show.

“Lawrence Welk was also one of my favorites. I loved the bubbles.”

Tom Elslager, owner of Elslager TV in Clarion, later put up a tower with the antenna and boosters needed to supply a signal for each room and additionally provided all the televisions for each room.

In 1956 there were only two television dealers in Clarion being White TV & Appliance on Main Street and Rlslager’s on the river hill. Both businesses started selling TV’s in and around 1950.

