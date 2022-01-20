BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Brockway’s Wood Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone; Karns City Girls Edge Clarion

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Brockway’s Danielle Wood scored 28 points on Wednesday night in a 52-31 win over Johnsonburg to reach 1,000 in her career.

Wood entered the game – needed 28. That’s what she got.

(Danielle Wood, right, reached 1,000 career points Wednesday night)

Wood has been a dangerous offensive threat this season for the Rovers, averaging a little more than 19 points per game.

The senior guard becomes the fifth player in Brockway girls basketball history to reach the 1,000-point milestone. She joins Mary Barrow (1,678), Miranda Rhed (1,259), Leah Lindemuth (1,090), and Kim Tonsch (1,066) in the century club.

Selena Buttery added 16 points and also had 14 rebounds in the win.

Last week, Buttery became Brockway’s all-time leader in rebounds for the Rovers.

KARNS CITY 35, CLARION 28 – Abby Callihan scored 11 points as Gremlins ground out a 35-28 home win over the Bobcats.

The game was a makeup of a postponement from last week.

Karns City led 12-5 after the first quarter in a defensive struggle throughout. The Gremlins held a slim 19-15 advantage at the half. That lead remained at four heading into the final quarter.

Rosie Carden and Cameryn Booher each sank two free throws in the fourth quarter to help preserve the victory.

Carden added seven for the Gremlins.

Jordan Best paced Clarion with 10 and Becca Ketner added eight.

REDBANK VALLEY 88, A-C VALLEY 20 – Caylen Rearick scored 27 points – including six 3-pointers – as the Bulldogs scored 49 first-half points on the way to a win over the Falcons.

Madison Foringer added 18 and Alivia Huffman 10 for Redbank.

Rearick was also 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Baylee Blauser led A-C Valley with eight points.

BOYS

Four Moniteau players reached double figures as the Warriors jumped out early and used a big fourth quarter to finish off Venango Catholic, 62-36.

The Warriors led 18-1 after the first eight minutes and then outscored the Vikings 21-7 in the fourth to roll to the win.

David Dessicino and Ryan Jewart each scored 12 to lead Moniteau. Kyle Pry and Colton Thomas each pitched in 10.

Jake Liederbach led Venango Catholic with 17.

REDBANK VALLEY 70, A-C VALLEY 41 – Bryson Bain poured in 24 points and Chris Marshall added 20 for the Bulldogs.

Marquese Gardlock also scored 11 and Owen Clouse nine for Redbank Valley.

Alex Preston scored 14 and Jay Clover 10 to pace A-C Valley.

Redbank put the game away with a 28-point second quarter. Bain scored 10 in that frame and Marshall and Gardlock each added seven.

