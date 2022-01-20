Judicial Realignment Plan Would Eliminate One District Court, Move Judge Schill’s Office to Clarion

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton, under the direction of the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), has introduced a plan that includes the elimination of one magisterial district court and realignment for the remaining three district courts.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

Under the new plan, Magisterial District Court 18-3-01, currently located at 22 N. 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough, would be eliminated. The court would close in conjunction with the retirement of Judge Duane L. Quinn on January 1, 2024.

However, the building would still house a district court.

Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office, Magisterial District Court 18-3-02, would move into the N. 6th Avenue building and its current Shippenville location along Amsler Avenue would close.

District Court 18-3-03, Judge Jarah L. Heeter, and District Court 18-3-04, Judge Jeffrey C. Miller, would remain at their current respective locations in Knox and New Bethlehem.

Judge Seidle-Patton said the proposed changes are a result of the county being instructed by the AOPC to participate in the decennial reestablishment of magisterial districts. Under Pennsylvania Statutes Title 42 Pa.C.S. § 1503, (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is “authorized to revise the number, boundaries and classes of magisterial districts within each judicial district in the year following the decennial federal census and as required for the efficient administration of justice.”

The plan will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for approval.

“The principal purpose of the reestablishment process is to ensure Clarion County is equipped with the requisite number of magisterial districts to serve the needs of the County’s judicial system for the effective and efficient administration of justice. The plan must recognize and accommodate caseload equality in terms of judicial workload among all magisterial districts within Clarion County. It is also necessary to evaluate the under- or over-utilization of judicial resources.”

“Furthermore, the plan must take into consideration the current needs of the 18th Judicial District and forecast any changes in those needs that may occur within the next ten years. The plan, as proposed, does take into consideration the needs of Clarion County’s judicial system including the number of magisterial districts within Clarion County as well as the boundaries of those districts to ensure caseload and workload equity among the judges until the next reestablishment.”

The plan also cites the county’s declining population and continued decrease in on-campus enrollment at Clarion University as reasons for the changes.

If approved, the changes would take effect on January 1, 2024.

This story will be updated.

