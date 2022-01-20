Case Moves Forward Against Man Charged With Hitting Woman, Attempting to Shove Her Head in Toilet

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A case against an area man who allegedly struck a woman in the face and attempted to stick her head in a toilet during a domestic dispute in Harmony Township moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 40-year-old Justin John Caldwell, of Pleasantville, were transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, January 18:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject other to Physical Contact, Summary

Caldwell remains lodged in the Warren County Jail with bail for the case set at $75,000.00 monetary.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Harmony Township, Forest County, earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:08 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding an incident of domestic violence that reportedly occurred at a residence on Butcher Knife Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police proceeded to the scene and made contact with the know female victim as she exited the residence.

A bruise forming on the victim’s left eye was immediately observed by state police, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that she and Justin Caldwell were in a physical altercation, and Caldwell struck her face, held his hand over her mouth, grabbed her arms, and attempted to shove her head in a toilet.

The complaint indicates police observed the victim also had injuries to the inside of her lip and bruising beginning to form on her right arm.

Police then spoke to Caldwell who reportedly stated that he and the victim had been in a verbal argument but denied any physical contact.

Caldwell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 3:00 a.m. on January 10.

Court documents indicate the following charges against Justin John Caldwell, from an incident that took place in Harmony Township, Forest County, in December, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 4:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas and the case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

