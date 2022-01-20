Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pressure-Cooker Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches

Melt-in-your-mouth delicious!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (3 pounds), thinly sliced

2 large onions, cut into 1/2-inch strips



1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed French onion soup, undiluted2 garlic cloves, minced1 package Italian salad dressing mix2 teaspoons beef base1/2 teaspoon pepper2 large red or green peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips1/2 cup pickled pepper rings8 hoagie buns or French rolls, split8 slices provolone cheese

Directions

-Combine the first 7 ingredients in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 10 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Add peppers and pepper rings. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for an additional 5 minutes. Let pressure release naturally for 10 minutes; quick-release any remaining pressure. Press cancel.

-Place bun bottoms on ungreased baking sheets, cut sides up. Using tongs, place beef, vegetables, and cheese on bun bottoms. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until cheese is melted, about 1-2 minutes. Add bun tops; serve with cooking juices.

-Slow-cooker option: Combine the first 7 ingredients in a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 6 hours. Stir in peppers and pepper rings; cook, covered, 1-2 hours or until meat is tender.

-Place bun bottoms on ungreased baking sheets, cut sides up. Using tongs, place beef, vegetables, and cheese on bun bottoms. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until cheese is melted, about 1-2 minutes. Add bun tops; serve with cooking juices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.