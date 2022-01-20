Clarion County YMCA Announces February Swim Lesson Registration

CLARION, Pa. – YMCA swim lessons can make a big difference for a child. Learning to swim is an important life skill and helps a child build confidence. The YMCA is now registering youth for February group and private swim lessons.



GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a valuable life skill with trained and experienced swim instructors in a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment. Classes are available for everyone at different stages.

The “Me and My Shadow” (A+B) class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on the YMCA website or ask YMCA staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday Swim Lessons

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stroke Introductions (3 & 4) 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Swim Strokes (5+6) 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Saturday Swim Lessons

Me & My Shadow (A+B) 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view our registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.

YOUTH PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

The YMCA offers private lessons for children. Sign up at the YMCA front desk. The Y offers flexible lesson times and will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week.

Monthly Fee: $45 for members/$60 for non-members. Register by the first of the month. Those continuing lessons for the next month must register and pay by the 15th to guarantee a spot.

For more information about the YMCA’s swim lessons, contact Katie Port, YMCA Aquatics & Wellness Director at 814-764-3400.

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

