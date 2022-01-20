Clarion Man Accused of Threatening Victim: ‘You Will Not Survive. I Will Make Sure You Bleed Out.’

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is accused of making multiple threats, including threats of violence and death, against a local victim.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 13, filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Jacob Walter McClellan.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police responded to a residence on Agway Lane on December 30, 2021, for a report of threats made toward a victim.

The victim reported “having problems” with Jacob McClellan. The victim said that McClellan had been repeatedly messaging him for a few months, and when the victim tried to block him, he would make new accounts and continue to message him.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that McClellan added the victim’s fiancee on SnapChat, which upset the victim, so the victim sent a Facebook message about the contact. After the message, McClellan reportedly began sending threatening voice messages via Facebook.

Another victim then messaged McClellan telling him he needed to leave them alone. McClellan then allegedly sent a voice message to the victim making fun of the victim for having cancer, the complaint states.

McClellan reportedly made statements that included “you have cancer so I won’t have to kill you,” and “unless you want me to end your suffering sooner than the cancers, then I suggest you leave me alone.” He also threatened to “slit (the victim’s) (expletive) throat,” according to the complaint.

McClellan also allegedly made the statement: “You will not survive I will make sure you bleed out,” and went on to say “I know people who know where you live and I will come to your house and have a shootout in your house and in your (expletive) head,” the complaint states.

When police spoke to McClellan about the messages, McClellan reportedly said he “had anger management issues” and admitted to sending the messages, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against McClellan through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on January 13:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on January 27 with Judge Quinn presiding.

