Deer Creek Winery to Hold Winter Wine Dinner and Tour on Sunday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting their Winter Wine Dinner and Tour on Sunday, January 23.
The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Take a personal tour with Vintner Bill McQuiston as he shares the Deer Creek story with you and breaks down exactly how all of your favorite wines are made!
After the tour commences, he’ll walk participants through bottling and corking their very own bottle of wine to take home.
After the tour, participants will meet back at the main winery for live music with Ashleigh Bennett and a five-course dinner and wine pairing.
Tickets are $75.00 each and are available here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.