East Forest FCCLA to Host Grab-and-Go Spaghetti Dinner on January 27 to Benefit Local First Responders

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The East Forest High School’s Chapter of FCCLA (Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America) is hosting a grab-and-go spaghetti dinner on January 27 to benefit local Marienville First Responders.

The grab-and-go spaghetti dinner will be held on Thursday, January 27, at the East Forest School. The pick-up time will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., or until all dinners are sold.

Adult dinners will be $7.00 for ages 12 years and older, student dinners will be $5.00 for ages 4 to 11, and children age 3 and under are free.

Place your order by calling East Forest School at 814-927-6688.

One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to Marienville First Responders.

