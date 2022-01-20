 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Database Developer and Trainer

Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, currently has an opening for a Database Developer and Trainer.

Applicant must hold a BSc in Computer Science or relevant field, have proven work experience as a Database Developer, and have in-depth understanding of data management. A valid Driver’s License is required. Travel may be required.

For a list of preferred job qualifications and a full list of job functions, please go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for a Database Developer and Trainer for the Northwest Alliance Office in Clarion, PA.  For a complete job posting and to apply, go tohttps://jobs.clarion.edu.

Review of applications will begin on February 7, 2022.

Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.