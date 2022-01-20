Featured Local Job: Database Developer and Trainer

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, currently has an opening for a Database Developer and Trainer.

Applicant must hold a BSc in Computer Science or relevant field, have proven work experience as a Database Developer, and have in-depth understanding of data management. A valid Driver’s License is required. Travel may be required.

For a list of preferred job qualifications and a full list of job functions, please go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Review of applications will begin on February 7, 2022.

Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.

