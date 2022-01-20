Featured Local Job: Full-Time Registered Nurse

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling available.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are occasional scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.



