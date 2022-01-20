Featured Local Job: Production Workers- New Starting Rate!

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, in Shippenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!

NEW STARTING RATE

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Cavco Industries which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in the United States, with multiple divisions and sales nationwide. Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is well known throughout the industry for high quality, innovative designs, and beautiful homes. Our enviable position is made possible by our long-term stable workforce, with highly trained and skilled crafts people dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Provide our employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

UNION PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES

Commodore Homes is looking to add to their Production Team and they’re seeking motivated individuals with a great work ethic and drive to succeed. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply to start a fulfilling career, as this is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades because on-the-job training is provided for all of our production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and gain experience in various functions of residential home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building/ Installation

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Salary:

New employees start from day one at $20.00/hour for their 45 day probationary period.

After the probationary period, base rate for production groups will be $22.00/hour.

When an employee is working for a group, the hourly rate is based on Union contract incentive system; last five months average was $26.40/hour.

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid Vacation Time Off

Paid Personnel Time Off

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call them at 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.

