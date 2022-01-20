Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $20.87 an hour – $33.57 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus



Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Summary

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Essential Functions:

Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing process

Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health

Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel

Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within

Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on patient’s progress and as goals are achieved

Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated

Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors

Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team

Monitors the self-administration program

Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation

Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses.

Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition

Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team

Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in the orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services.

Provides for the patient’s health education needs

Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies

Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process

Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals

Participates in the infection control program

Adheres to confidentiality requirements

Attends mandatory in-services

Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident

Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency

Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Click Here to apply.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.