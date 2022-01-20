Kathleen (Miller) Williams went to Heaven on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 in Oil City, under hospice care, with her family at her side.

She was born February 4, 1952 in Erie, PA to the late William and Betty Miller.

Kathie graduated in 1970 from McDowell High School and enlisted in the United States Army. She was based in El Paso, Texas after basic training and served as a medic in Vietnam during the time of conflict. Kathie returned to Erie, PA after completing her military career in Hawaii.

Kathie worked as a surgical tech in the operating room at both Hamot and St. Vincent Hospitals in Erie before returning to school at St. Vincent School of Nursing. She graduated with honors as an RN and worked as an emergency room nurse at St. Vincent. She later practiced as a traveling nurse, primarily in Las Vegas, Nevada, until her retirement.

Kathie enjoyed running, biking, and rollerblading. She competed in many local triathlons and 5K races. She also loved to travel with her beloved husband of 27 years, Larry E. Williams.

In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by a son, Randy George (wife, Pam); a daughter, Theresa Kowalski and step-daughter Raeann Johnson (husband, Trevor); her grandchildren Mason and Kaitlyn George, Morghan and Ava Huber, and William and Liam Johnson; two sisters, Colleen Flick (husband, Greg) and Doreen Sanfratello (husband, Joe), and many nieces and nephews.

Kathie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Betty Miller of Erie.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, January 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Abram Williams of Cranberry will lead the service. Friends and family may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Full military honors will be accorded at Brandon Cemetery (in the chapel) following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 272, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.