Knox Man Charged With Brandishing Pistol, Threatening to Kill Woman, Himself Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges from an incident where he allegedly brandished a loaded pistol during a domestic argument with a woman, then threatened to kill her or himself.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 61-year-old Charles H. McLaughlin Jr. were waived for court on Tuesday, January 18:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

McLaughlin remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Knox Borough in December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:37 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on State Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police determined that Charles H. McLaughlin Jr. and a known female victim were involved in an argument that turned physical, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, during the argument, the victim struck McLaughlin with the back of her hand across his face. McLaughlin then reportedly grabbed the victim by her arm and struck her in the face. Then, McLaughlin allegedly went to his safe and retrieved a pistol.

The victim heard McLaughlin load the pistol from another room, then McLaughlin reportedly walked back to the bedroom where the victim was located. He then began waving the pistol in the air while saying he was going to kill the victim or kill himself, according to the complaint.

McLaughlin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 12.

