UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens Following Rollover Crash

Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 20 17-07-59CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened after a portion of the roadway was closed following a rollover crash.

Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident happened around 4:10 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 65.2.

Sources say one person was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Interstate 80 eastbound was shut down around 5 p.m. while LifeFlight was preparing to land at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Shippenville Ambulance are among the responding agencies.

The scene was cleared shortly after 6:00 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.


