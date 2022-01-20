Lottie Jane Webb, age 88, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 18, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health and while surrounded by her loved ones.

Born October 29, 1933, in Emlenton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. King and Maggie B. Bell King.

Jane was a graduate of Emlenton High School.

She married Ray Edwin Webb on June 30, 1952, and he survives.

Jane was a homemaker and loved quilting, sewing and crafting.

She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Nineveh; the American Legion Auxiliary of the DeHart-Rossman-Wenner Post #997 in Lamartine, and the St. Petersburg Senior Center.

Survivors include her husband, Ray; sons: Bob (Kim) Webb of Kossuth and Dan (Donna) Webb of Titusville; daughter, Cheri (Chuck) Conner of Knox; nine grandchildren: Pete (Lyn), Dustin (Jen), Hilary (Cory), Bradon (Emily), Matt (April), Mike, Marissa (Rob), Mitchell, and Melissa Lottie (Rob), and twelve great grandchildren.

Jane is also survived by a brother, Raymond (Doris) King of Fredonia; two sisters-in law: Lois (Jim) Runninger of Franklin and Erna Webb of Kossuth, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, McKenna, and two brothers and their wives: Guy and Louise King and Bob and Dolores King.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Reverend John Friedlund, pastor of the church, officiating and a meal will immediately follow.

The family requests that anyone attending the memorial service that received a quilt made by Jane, please bring it to the service.

Interment will take place at the Fern Trinity E.C. Cemetery in Kossuth.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Lottie Jane Webb to the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Jane’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.