Police Seeking Information on Three Juveniles Who Escaped from George Junior Republic

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for help in locating three juveniles who escaped from George Junior Republic on Wednesday evening.

According to Mercer-based State Police, around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, three juvenile males escaped from George Junior Republic, an all-boys institution for at-risk youth, located on George Junior Road, in Pine Township, Mercer County.

Police say the juveniles stole a white 2012 Toyota Highlander and fled the scene.

The juveniles are listed as two 15-year-old males and one 16-year-old male, all from Grove City.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the juveniles or the involved vehicle is asked to contact Mercer-based State Police at 724-662-6162.

