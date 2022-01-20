Rodney Eugene McMurray, 63, of Canal Township passed away January 18, 2022.

Born March 1, 1958, he was the son of the late Paul William and Barbara Jean (Smoyer) McMurray.

On February 28, 1992, he married the love of his life, the former Cynthia Krizon.

For most of his life, Rodney was employed by Joy Manufacturing as a machinist.

Rodney enjoyed hunting in his youth and had a great appreciation for guns and ammo. He had a soft spot for animals and loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles. You could find him listening to rock and roll music and working on something with his hands.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, his step-son, William B. Parker, Jr. and his wife, Abby of Mercer, PA; his daughter, Cassie McMurray Uber and her husband, Alex of Franklin, PA; his brother, Steven McMurray of Franklin, PA and step-brother, Jeff Mackey and his wife, Michele of Erie, PA; his sister, Paula McMurray Flinchbaugh and her husband, Jack of Rockland, PA; his grandchild, Kellan Sansom of Mercer, PA; along with numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Daisy.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry McMurray; and his sister-in-law, Missy McMurray.

As per Rodney’s request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Rodney’s honor to Utica Volunteer Fire Co., 3860 Academy St., Utica, PA 16362.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

