Say What?!: Alert System Mistake Warns Missouri Residents Joker Is on the Loose

MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reassuring the public that Batman villain Joker is not on the loose after a staff member sent an emergency alert mobile devices.

Missouri residents received alerts from the highway patrol Tuesday warning citizens of “Gotham City” to be on the lookout for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT with license plate number “UKIDME” — a description that matches the vehicle used by Jack Nicholson as the Joker in the 1989 film Batman.

