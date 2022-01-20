 

Say What?!: Alert System Mistake Warns Missouri Residents Joker Is on the Loose

Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Alert-system-mistake-warns-Missouri-residents-Joker-is-on-the-looseMISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reassuring the public that Batman villain Joker is not on the loose after a staff member sent an emergency alert mobile devices.

Missouri residents received alerts from the highway patrol Tuesday warning citizens of “Gotham City” to be on the lookout for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT with license plate number “UKIDME” — a description that matches the vehicle used by Jack Nicholson as the Joker in the 1989 film Batman.

Read the full story here.


