Michael Patton Advising: Your Social Security Statement, What’s in it for You?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Your Social Security Statement, What’s in it for You?
The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides personalized Social Security Statements to help Americans age 18 and older better understand the benefits that Social Security offers. Your Statement contains a detailed record of your earnings and estimates of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits — information that can help you plan for your financial future.
You can view your Social Security Statement online at any time by creating a my Social Security account at the SSA’s website, ssa.gov/myaccount. If you’re not registered for an online account and are not yet receiving benefits, you’ll receive a Statement in the mail every year, starting at age 60.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Your-Social-Security-Statement-Whats-in-It-for-You.c9829.htm
