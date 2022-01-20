Sligo Sportsman and Archery Club Hosting Indoor Archery Leagues for Youth and Adults
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Sportsman and Archery Club is a local club made up of 150 members and is located at 1081 Elder Road, in Sligo. The club was established in 1949. It will be hosting their Indoor Leagues and summer 3D shoots again this year.
Indoor Leagues started the second week of January. They offer leagues for Youth and Adults. The Youth League will run every Wednesday. It began on Wednesday, January 12, and will run through Wednesday, February 9th, and will have two separate classes.
The class from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will be for those of any younger age that wants to come and shoot for fun. The class from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be for the ages up to 15 that want to shoot spots for scoring. It will be a 210 round, which means rounds of three shots for a total of 21 shots.
The cost for both time slots for youth is $5.00/night.
The Adult League will be on Thursdays. It started on Thursday, January 13th, and will run for eight weeks until Thursday, March 3rd. The start time is 7:00 p.m. but doors will open at 6:30 for warm-ups. Adult League will do 300 round spots (10 rounds of three shots per round). There will also be some kind of 50/50 novelty shoot each week. The ages for the Adult League are 16 and older. The cost is $7.00/night. You do not need to be a member of the club to participate in the leagues and you do not have to score if you want to come just to shoot.
The club also hosts monthly 3D shoots running from March through September. The shoots will be on March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, August 7 and 21, and September 4. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 1:00 p.m.
The final shoot is a two-day shoot held on September 17th and September 18th. This will be the 32nd Annual Bow Hunters Rendezvous. Registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This final course will have 42 targets set up as a Hunter’s set up with novelty shoots at the clubhouse. Non-members pay $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages 12 to 16. Ages 11 and younger are free. Members get $1.00 off the shoot. There is also a discount if you shoot the second day.
During their regular archery shoots, each set up has 30 targets with 6 divisions: men’s, women’s, youth, senior, competition, and traditional. Targets are anything ranging from deer, turkeys, raccoons, and even exotic animals. Their course is set up in maintained paths that give you a nice walk through just a part of the 120-acre property that is free for members to utilize in hunting season. The 3D shoots are open to non-members for the rate of $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages 12 to 16, and free for anyone under 12. Members get $1 off the shoots. Scorecards are given when you register, and you can earn a free shoot for the best score in your class for the next shoot.
The club also offers burgers, hot dogs, drinks, and more available to purchase at each shoot.
The club also has two ponds on the property that are stocked with fish for members to use. They offer the use of their 300-yard rifle range and the 20-yard indoor archery range. The club offers an Indoor Archery League each January. Multiple classes are offered depending on the interest of men, women, youth, and traditional shooters.
The club will be offering more raffles this year to help do some much-needed maintenance to the clubhouse and random projects on the property.
The club is always ready to welcome new members. Member fees are $20.00 to start with a renewal fee of $15.00. Their current president is Erik Dehner.
For more information or if you are interested in joining or just shooting, call 814-657-7752, or email [email protected]ail.com. Check them out on Facebook to check out any upcoming events and updates. All shoots are already scheduled on their Facebook page.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.