State Police Calls: DUI Arrests

Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION/FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI Crash in Farmington Township

Around 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2021 Dodge RAM 1500 on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as a 27-year-old Johnstown man, was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Barnett Township

Around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Kick on State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County, for several traffic violations.

Police say during the stop, the driver, identified as a 33-year-old Girard man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital for a legal blood draw.

The driver’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing pending blood test results.

DUI in Eldred Township

Around 2:33 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, Marienville-based State Police made contact with a known, 45-year-old man, of Punxsutawney, on an ATV on Greeley Road near Moore Bridge Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say while speaking with the operator, they observed signs of impairment.

Related charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

DUI in Eldred Township

Around 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 GMS Envoy on State Route 36 near Osborne Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for several traffic violations.

Police say through investigation, the driver, identified as a 60-year-old Marienville man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The driver’s name was not released.

Charges are pending blood test results.


