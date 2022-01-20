 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Superload Continues Trek Through Region

Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

8E19A063-KOSSUTH, Pa. – A superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, is expected to move on again tonight after stopping Wednesday night at O’Neil Service near Kossuth.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The load left Ridgway, Elk County, around 10 p.m on Wednesday, then turned onto State Route 66 north of Forest County around midnight. It arrived in Leeper around 1 a.m. Thursday, then turned onto US 322 in Shippenville around 1:35 a.m.

Several onlookers gathered at the Country Fair at the intersection of State Route 66 and US 322 to watch the superload as it made the turn.

The superload arrived at its overnight destination, O’Neil Service in the Kossuth area near the Venango County border, around 2 a.m.

According to PennDOT, it is scheduled travel from US 322 to State Route 62 in Venango County, and from there to State Route 173 in Mercer County. It will then continue to Interstate 80 and travel into Ohio.

Approximately 10 vehicles escorted it through Forest and Clarion counties, some of which traveled several miles ahead.

The superload is a total of 213 feet long and weighs a staggering 294 tons.

23B6AC37-

It has been moving as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes. The movement has resulted in some traffic stoppages and travel delays.

The majority of the transport, which is currently scheduled was originally scheduled to be completed on January 23, has taken place and will continue to take place during nighttime hours.

Officials note movement could still be impacted or delayed again by any additional winter weather conditions.

It is slated to resume travel around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The superload travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles.

1E0C3F4A-

The superload is an empty fuel tank that was decommissioned 25 years ago from a D1G Prototype reactor at the U.S. Naval Nuclear Laboratory’s Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York. The journey across the state began on January 12 and will conclude at Alaron Nuclear Services in Wampum, Lawrence County, where the fuel tank will be disassembled and recycled.

Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota is transporting the load.

Drivers are being warned to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which is traveling at the posted speed limit or approximately 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

1M9A7670 copy copy

1M9A7675 copy copy

1M9A7686 copy copy

1M9A7700 copy copy

1M9A7706 copy copy

1M9A7707 copy copy

1M9A7716 copy copy

9189B1C1-0F22-4E35-A302-7547D023262F

F4B7ACB8-BEBA-4CC4-8F7D-D2A777D8596B


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.