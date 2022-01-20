Superload Continues Trek Through Region

KOSSUTH, Pa. – A superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, is expected to move on again tonight after stopping Wednesday night at O’Neil Service near Kossuth.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The load left Ridgway, Elk County, around 10 p.m on Wednesday, then turned onto State Route 66 north of Forest County around midnight. It arrived in Leeper around 1 a.m. Thursday, then turned onto US 322 in Shippenville around 1:35 a.m.

Several onlookers gathered at the Country Fair at the intersection of State Route 66 and US 322 to watch the superload as it made the turn.

The superload arrived at its overnight destination, O’Neil Service in the Kossuth area near the Venango County border, around 2 a.m.

According to PennDOT, it is scheduled travel from US 322 to State Route 62 in Venango County, and from there to State Route 173 in Mercer County. It will then continue to Interstate 80 and travel into Ohio.

Approximately 10 vehicles escorted it through Forest and Clarion counties, some of which traveled several miles ahead.

The superload is a total of 213 feet long and weighs a staggering 294 tons.

It has been moving as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes. The movement has resulted in some traffic stoppages and travel delays.

The majority of the transport, which is currently scheduled was originally scheduled to be completed on January 23, has taken place and will continue to take place during nighttime hours.

Officials note movement could still be impacted or delayed again by any additional winter weather conditions.

It is slated to resume travel around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The superload travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles.

The superload is an empty fuel tank that was decommissioned 25 years ago from a D1G Prototype reactor at the U.S. Naval Nuclear Laboratory’s Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York. The journey across the state began on January 12 and will conclude at Alaron Nuclear Services in Wampum, Lawrence County, where the fuel tank will be disassembled and recycled.

Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota is transporting the load.

Drivers are being warned to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which is traveling at the posted speed limit or approximately 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

