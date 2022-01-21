Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on January 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 7, 1950, in Sligo, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Lee Cramer.

Jeanne graduated from Keystone High School in 1968.

In 1971, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a concentration in Mathematics from Clarion State College and continued her education with graduate courses.

On November 9, 1974, Jeanne was married to Harold “Ben” McElhatten at the Shippenville United Methodist Church.

As a child, Jeanne discovered her joy of music while taking piano and organ lessons. She began playing for services at the Shippenville UM Church at the age of 12. Little did she know this is where she would later meet the love of her life.

Jeanne shared her God-given musical gift with many for over 50 years before declining eyesight took that joy away. She played for church, numerous weddings, and even for the residents at the nursing home where she would eventually spend her final days. She also gave piano lessons in her home for over 20 years and had recitals at the church for her many students.

Jeanne is once again playing the piano and organ in Heaven with her restored eyesight.

Jeanne’s faith was very important to her. In addition to playing for church nearly every week, she taught Sunday school for over 35 years as a member of the Shippenville UM Church and later the Knox UM Church.

When Jeanne was not sitting at the piano or organ she was likely singing in the choir. She even preached a few sermons as a lay leader of the church in her early years.

Jeanne was elected as Elk Township tax collector in 1989. She served in that position for 27 years before being declared legally blind and retired in early 2017.

Jeanne also enjoyed reading, crocheting, going to flea markets, collecting Purinton Pottery and Autumn Leaf Festival glasses, and traveling with her family. She particularly enjoyed cruises.

In addition to her loving husband Ben, Jeanne is survived by her son Michael, residing in Waldorf, MD, brother Richard Cramer and his wife Marilyn, residing in New Wilmington, PA, and eight nieces and nephews.

As Jeanne wished, no funeral service will be held. A memorial service will take place at the Knox UM Church at a later date.

Jeanne’s final resting place will be at Perry Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, Inc. in Knox, PA.

The family requests memorial donations be given in Jeanne’s name to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232 or the Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance Company, Main Street, Shippenville, PA 16254.

