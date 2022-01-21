 

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Calm wind.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -9. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.


