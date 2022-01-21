Attempted Homicide Charges Filed Against Man Accused in Shooting at Clearview Mall

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man accused in a shooting that took place at the Clearview Mall in Butler on Tuesday evening.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril, of Butler, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell at 8:09 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, H1 (three counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (three counts)



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

He was lodged in the Butler County Jail with $200,000.00 monetary bail revoked due to being a danger to society, according to the court documents.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at the Clearview Mall on January 18.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, in the area of the Rural King parking lot.

Butler-based State Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of multiple shots fired.

Police say through investigation, it was discovered that Carlos Gonzalez Carril fired numerous rounds at three victims during an altercation in the parking lot.

The victims are listed as a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and a known juvenile male, all of Butler, Pa.

Police say all three victims suffered minor injuries.

Carril is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on the charges at 2:00 p.m. on February 8 with Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton presiding.

