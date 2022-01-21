Charges Against Man Accused of Intentionally Flooding Cell at Clarion County Jail Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Shippenville man accused of intentionally flooding a cell at the Clarion County Jail have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 37-year-old Patrick Snyder Jr. were withdrawn on January 18:

– Institutional Vandalism, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3



– Criminal Mischief Tamper With Property, Summary

The charges stem from an incident at the Clarion County Jail in late December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 28, 2021, Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck was notified by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, about an incident involving inmate Patrick Snyder reportedly intentionally flooding his cell with water, which led to water running out of his cell onto the top tier walkway and onto the open block floor below.

The complaint indicates that Deputy Warden provided police with video footage of the incident which showed water flooding the main common area on the first floor and running into other inmates’ cells on the first floor as well as out the door into the hallway of the jail.

The complaint notes this kind of incident causes issues with the jail’s floor tiles.

The Warden also provided police with incident reports from corrections officers working on the day of the incident.

Earlier in the day, corrections officers realized the door to Snyder’s cell would not lock properly and attempted to move Snyder to another cell, but he refused, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates after Snyder was eventually moved to the new cell, corrections officers noticed water falling from the top tier coming from Snyder’s cell.

