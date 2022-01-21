 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Chicken Taco Pockets

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These taco pockets make a quick and easy lunch or supper with a bowl of soup or a crisp salad!

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
1/2 cup salsa, plus more for serving

1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Optional: Shredded lettuce, guacamole and additional sour cream

Directions

-Preheat air fryer to 375°. Unroll 1 tube crescent dough and separate into 2 rectangles; press perforations to seal. Repeat with second tube. In a bowl, combine salsa, sour cream and taco seasoning. Spoon chicken onto the left side of each rectangle; top with salsa mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold dough over filling; pinch edges to seal.

-In batches if necessary, place pockets on tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until golden brown, 13-15 minutes. Cut in half. Serve with salsa and desired toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


