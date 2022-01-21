Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Chicken Taco Pockets

These taco pockets make a quick and easy lunch or supper with a bowl of soup or a crisp salad!

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 cup salsa, plus more for serving



1/2 cup sour cream2 tablespoons taco seasoning1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken1 cup shredded cheddar cheeseOptional: Shredded lettuce, guacamole and additional sour cream

Directions

-Preheat air fryer to 375°. Unroll 1 tube crescent dough and separate into 2 rectangles; press perforations to seal. Repeat with second tube. In a bowl, combine salsa, sour cream and taco seasoning. Spoon chicken onto the left side of each rectangle; top with salsa mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold dough over filling; pinch edges to seal.

-In batches if necessary, place pockets on tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until golden brown, 13-15 minutes. Cut in half. Serve with salsa and desired toppings.

