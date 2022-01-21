Clarion Hospital Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 61 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, January 20, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 01/19/2022: 20,449

Test obtained at CH: 16,795

Positives: 4,227

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 01/19/2022: 98,881

Tests obtained at BMH: 29,343

Positives: 16,064

Hospital Inpatients as of 01/20/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 3 suspected. 8 confirmed. 3 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 01/19/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 52 patients. 0 suspected. 52 confirmed. 4 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported two deaths on 01/17/2022 and one death on 01/19/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.