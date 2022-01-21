Featured Local Job: Membership Coordinator at Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring a Membership Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA.

Job Title: Membership Coordinator

Type: Supervisory

Supervisor: Scenic Rivers Association Marketing & Membership Director



Clarion County YMCAPART-TIMESupports all aspects of membership for the branch including recruitment of new members, retention of existing members, and supervision of assigned staff. The incumbent accepts and demonstrates the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Works hand-in-hand with the Marketing & Membership Director to establish and carry forth membership goals.

High School Diploma

2-3 years of previous customer service experience and strong written/verbal skills are required

Previous leadership and sales experience is preferred

Excellent personal computer skills

Must have good interpersonal and sound human relations and leadership skills

Ability to work well with people from different backgrounds and maintain a positive work environment



Essential Functions:

Implements membership strategies that support recruitment of new members and retention of existing members in coordination with Marketing & Membership Director. Creates a member-focused culture and models relationship-building skills in all interactions. Fosters a climate of innovation and resolves problems to ensure member satisfaction. Recruits, hires, trains, develops schedules and directs personnel and volunteers to ensure coverage of all shifts. Reviews and evaluates staff performance. Develops strategies to motivate staff and achieve goals. Promotes program and membership enrollment in interactions with existing and potential members. Coordinates program registration and works with all program directors to improve understanding of all programs. Ensures proper implementation of front desk procedures. Reviews and updates desk procedures and communicates changes to staff. Coordinates with business office as necessary on financial transactions. Conducts regular staff meetings with front line staff and participates in staff meetings with directors/coordinators as necessary. Teaches and delegates appropriate responsibilities to member services staff members. Assists in coordination and implementation of member appreciation events, promotions and member engagement initiatives. Ensures YMCA Membership’s Best Practices are followed. Participates in trainings as needed. Reports member comments, suggestions, complaints, concerns, and problems to supervisor in a timely manner. Gathers membership data and completes reports as required on schedule and submits them to the Marketing & Membership Director. Works to submit billing for member services and enrollment. Act as YMCA sales representative, providing facility tours and explanation of membership and program services available. Communicates ongoing and new member benefits. Maintains ongoing information on new members for distribution to Program Directors for communications. Provide easy access for current members regarding changes or questions about their membership including efficient resolution to membership problems. Maintains updated and orderly membership files. Generates data from membership database when needed. Conducts orientation for new members and employees regarding membership benefits. In conjunction with the Marketing & Membership Director, coordinate the purchase of materials related to membership processing, member appreciation, and member engagement. Maintain up-to-date membership and program information at the service desk to provide accurate and timely answers to questions via phone, website and walk-in traffic. In conjunction with the Marketing & Membership Director, coordinate open house events, member appreciation events and member engagement activities and long-term member appreciation/recognitions. Interact and approach members/program participants and co-workers in a positive manner. Maintain a clean, safe and neat environment.



Physical Demands:

Ability to frequently sit, walk, talk, hear, see and use hands and fingers.

Ability to lift or move up to 20 pounds.



Schedule:

The demands of the job dictate a changing schedule as the needs of the membership change. The job requires approximately 30 hours a week. The schedule may require occasional weekend and evening hours.



Application, cover letter, and resume should be submitted to Michelle Murray, Scenic Rivers YMCA Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email: [email protected] by January 21, 2022.

The YMCA is an equal opportunity employer.



