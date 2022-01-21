 

Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time or part-time available.

The position will be based out the Seneca and Grove City offices but will provide occasional coverage at other locations as needed. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive, and team-oriented. Must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]


