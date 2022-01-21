Featured Local Job: Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser
Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is hiring a Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser!
Job Description:
Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach.
Responsibilities:
- Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies
- Travel to field sites to perform appraisals
- Perform related work as required
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:
- Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate
- Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate
- Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)
- Ability to read and interpret technical information
- Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate
- Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data
- Ability to communicate effectively orally
- Ability to communicate effectively in writing
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships
Requirements:
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.
CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.
Benefits:
To apply: Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page here or e-mail resumes/cover letters to Amanda Hepinger at [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.