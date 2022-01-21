Franklin “Frank” Joseph Meinert, 89, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the evening of Wednesday, January 19, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on November 24, 1932, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Limber) Meinert in Pittsburgh, PA.

Frank attended and graduated from high school in the Etna, PA, area. He worked as a truck driver with the Teamsters Union and owned a garage and towing business in Etna.

Frank was a member of the Alpha Assemblies of God Church in Corsica.

Frank was a collector of all things, especially guns and knives. He enjoyed visiting flea markets and searching for the next additions to his collections.

Frank also enjoyed farming and was a collector of Kubota tractors.

He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Frank is survived by four children; Anita Stoehr; Joe Taylor; Brenda Meinert; Gloria Reschke; one grandson he raised as his own; John Meinert; his best friend; Janice Fenstersheib; and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Frank was the last surviving member of his family and was preceded in passing by his parents and siblings.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 4pm.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com and selecting the button below his obituary or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/67561 into your web browser.

