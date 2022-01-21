GANT: Brentwood Man Pleads Guilty to Involvement in DuBois Assault

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A Brentwood man pleaded guilty on Monday to entering his ex-girlfriend’s DuBois home in May leading to another man’s assault.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

DuBois City police say Marquise Cannon, 25, and Isaiah Lamar Jefferson, 23, of Philadelphia entered the victim’s kitchen though a back door and started attacking the man on May 30.

The female victim told investigators that Cannon was her ex-boyfriend for which she has a protection from abuse order.

As Jefferson fought with her current boyfriend in the kitchen, the female victim ran upstairs to get her cell phone to call police.

Cannon chased after her and ripped the phone from her hands, but she was able to grab another phone in that room and call 911.

At this point, Cannon went back downstairs, grabbed Jefferson, who was still reportedly fighting with the other man and they left through the back door.

On Monday, Cannon was sentenced to one to four years in state prison for conspiracy/aggravated assault and criminal trespass, both felonies and a summary harassment charge by Judge Paul Cherry, according to a court employee.

In November, Jefferson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to serve 30 months to five years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the male victim told police that two men he didn’t know entered the home without a word.

The smaller of the two, later identified as Jefferson, pushed him back against the sink and started striking him while the other chased after the female victim.

He told investigators the man who was attacking him had a knife and stabbed him, but he was able to fight back and take the knife. They continued to fight, but he didn’t remember stabbing the attacker.

When the other man returned, he took the knife from the male victim as he punched and kicked him. Both men then fled in a tan colored passenger vehicle, the victim said.

This vehicle was later spotted in the Penn Highlands parking lot where Jefferson and Cannon were both being treated, with Jefferson reportedly suffering serious stab wounds.

Initially at the hospital, Cannon, who had a gash in his left hand, told police that they were invited to the residence by the female victim in order for him to retrieve property he had left there previously when they were attacked by the woman’s current boyfriend, according to the complaint.

Later after it was confirmed he had a PFA against him, Cannon was transported to the DuBois City Police Department where he refused to speak to authorities.

The male victim who also required treatment, had stab wounds to his hand and chest, according to the report.

