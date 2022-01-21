Gary Dennis Kiser, age 77, of Butler, formerly of Clarion passed away on January 18, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Clarion on March 23, 1944 to the late Wilbur and Gladys (Elslager) Kiser.

Gary was a Communications Engineer for several different companies. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Butler. Gary had a great love for classic cars, especially the 1972 Chevelle. If you couldn’t find Gary, you know he would be in the garage. Family was first and foremost in his life.

Gary is survived by his wife, Darlene Kiser of Butler and daughter, Kimberly Kiser of Butler. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher and Brooklynn Kiser, both of Butler. In addition, many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son, Bryan Kiser, brother, Duane (Louise) Kiser and four sisters, Marie Miley, Beatrice Hanst, Marian Rakovan and Shirley Hildebrand.

Funeral services for Gary will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.