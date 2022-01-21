Helen Marie Burchanowski, 81, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

She was born in Oil City on October 15, 1940 to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Goreczny) Burchanowski.

She graduated from Oil City High School and Oil City School of Nursing.

She became a registered nurse and worked at the Oil City Hospital. She later attended Indiana State College in Indiana, Pennsylvania and received a degree in school nursing.

Helen worked as a school nurse in Aspinwall before becoming employed as the school nurse for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley school district in Foxburg, where she worked until her retirement.

She was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City, where she taught religious education classes and took communion to nursing home residents. She loved her church, Jesus, and animals.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Monks and her husband George of Oil City; a brother, Henry Burchanowski Jr. and his wife Kathy of Hannaville; her nieces and nephews: Tina Taylor of Harrison City, Scott Monks of Coplay, Pennsylvania, Christopher Burchanowski of Franklin, Marc Burchanowski of Erie, Michelle McGuire of Shaler Township, and Todd Burchanowski of Erie.

Helen Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Burchanowski; and a brother, John Burchanowski.

There will be no visitation. A memorial mass at St. Joseph Church will be held at a later date and those details will be announced when they are available.

A private committal service and interment officiated by Father John Miller will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 35 Pearl Ave., Oil City, PA 16301; or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.